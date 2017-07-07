Austin man killed in Greece

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father of girl killed in boat accident dies
-
Manor boy talks about frightening dog attack
-
Comal Co. officer killed in hit-and-run
-
Landowners worried about plans for SH 29
-
11Alive StormTracker weather center snake
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Ted Cruz shares health care goals
-
Customers dealing with TxTag billing problems
-
Distracted driving changed Texas man's life
-
New state law will make open carry of swords, knives legal
More Stories
-
Austinite beat to death while on vacation on Greek islandJul. 7, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Stubb's redubbed: Iconic barbecue joint, venue may…Jul. 7, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
-
Police search for boater now charged with second…Jul. 7, 2017, 3:44 p.m.