Austin man allegedly under influence of marijuana charged with DWI

AUSTIN - After police pulled over a man for swerving in and out of lanes without signaling, a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Police said that on Dec. 27 at 1:50 a.m., an Austin police officer was driving westbound on East Ben White Boulevard when the officer said they noticed Jorge Alvarado-Suarez’s vehicle swerve lane-to-lane without signaling. The officer then noticed the suspect’s car swerve again, this time hitting a curb with both passenger side tires.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and said the vehicle turned into a parking lot abruptly. According to court documents, the officer observed Alvarado-Suarez exit the vehicle and then quickly get back into his car, leaving the driver side door open.

The officer said several sobriety tests were administered to determine the impairment of the suspect. The officer reported that Alvarado-Suarez’s eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy and said his balance was wobbly. Police believe he was under the influence of CNS depressants and cannabis. The suspect allegedly told police that he "last smoked half a marijuana cigarette" that morning at 7 a.m.

Alvarado-Suarez was booked in Travis County with a bond set at $3,000.

