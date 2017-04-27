Austin ISD police re-opening three sexual assault cases

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

Austin Independent School District police officers are renewing their review of three different cases of alleged sexual assault at three Austin schools.

Parents of a Lanier High Schooler say AISD police closed their investigation too soon after she said a fellow student assaulted her in the bathroom in 2015.

In 2014 at Hart Elementary, a boy said a school staff member assaulted him in a bathroom.

These cases came to light after parents of a 4-year-old girl demanded school police reopen their case, saying medical records showed signs of sexual assault.

They say it happened at Boone Elementary, and that's where AISD police met with concerned parents Thursday.

Two months after an alleged sexual assault, the mother of three Boone Elementary students Kierstyn Walker is still unnerved.

"It's horrifying," she admitted. "It's every parent's worst nightmare."

She is one of hundreds of parents who showed up at Boone Elementary after it came to light that officers did not pick up medical records of a student whose family says she was abused at school.

KVUE's Tina Shively asked, "Do you feel like you got answers tonight?"

"Yes and no," Walker replied. "Unfortunately, there was a lot they couldn't speak about because it is an open case."

AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez was able to share that while his team made an error.

"Those records were reviewed by the medical professionals assigned by the Center for Child Protection and their team," Mendez said.

The case has been reopened to make sure there were no other missteps. New investigators and new doctors will now look over the documents.

"We are not just investigating to determine if the child was harmed here at school," Mendez added. "We are following through, again cooperating wth the DA's office we're gonna find out if it wasn't at school where was it?"

Chief Mendez promised to update parents as soon as possible. The accused teacher is back on administrative leave for the second time in two months.

