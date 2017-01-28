Austin immigrant reacts to temporary immigration ban

AUSTIN - Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Saturday night that more than 600 refugees are expected to come to the city in the next year. For many in the area, the uncertainty of what will happen during the next few months is causing concern.

Those connected to the recent immigration ban are speaking up and speaking out. There seems to be no gray area for most, including one man in Austin who knows the issues many are facing far too well.

Growing up in Istanbul, the law always intrigued Engin Derkunt, which is why he attended the University of Texas Law School and eventually became a part-time lawyer in Austin.

"That's how I ended up in Texas," Derkunt explained.

But his story begins well before that, back in 70s, when he lived in Turkey and his country's political situation was getting worse.

"I thought I would either be killed or be imprisoned or tortured, so I thought I should come here," he said.

So he got out and has now been in America for 42 years.

With anger spreading across the country in response to President Trump's ban on certain immigrants entering the United States, Derkunt says he feel the same feelings and personally knows people impacted by the temporary block.

"People use them as cards in a card game and they don't know exactly what their future is, so they are in very dire situations," Derkunt said.

For Derkunt, he came to America in a dire situation. He has seen America in restless times and said he hopes the people around President Trump can influence him to make a change for the sake of the people he knows.

"They are just simple people who used to have stable lives. Now everything is unstable for them."

Derkunt also said he expects there to be legal action taken if the ban isn't changed soon. He said he believes there could potentially be some cases at the federal court level involving some of the refugees.

