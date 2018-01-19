Austin Human Society set for 11th Annual Puppy Bowl

Portrait of brown puppy with bokeh background (Photo: Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - Who needs the Super Bowl when you can go to the Puppy Bowl?

The Austin Humane Society will host the 11th Annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 3 from noon until 3 p.m. at its campus at 124 West Anderson Lane for families looking to adopt a new furry friend. The free family-friendly event is presented by Heritage Ranch by HED in partnership with Nestle Purina and will have more than 50 puppies onsite for adoption.

The outdoor event will go on rain or shine with free parking at 200 W, Anderson Lane, available for all guests. Also, the party will include Most Valuable Puppy game predictions, a photo booth and snuggle time with the puppies. There will be tailgating treats available with several local vendors on site with delicious Austin food, drinks and goodies.

This popular football-themed puppy event is expected to draw more than 1,500 puppy lovers to support the AHS mission to help transform the lives of Central Texas’ homeless pet population. Family dogs are allowed to attend as long as they are leashed and pet-friendly.

All attendees interested in giving a dog a forever home should fill out an application online prior to the event and bring it with them. There will be a $150 adoption fee which includes microchipping, spay/neuter surgery and vaccinations.

For more information, please visit www.austinhumansociety.org.

