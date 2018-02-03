Austin hospital holds free heart screenings for teenage athletes

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An Austin hospital offered life-saving tests for dozens of teenagers on Saturday.

For the 14th year, the Heart Hospital of Austin offered electrocardiograms to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, in teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.

It's the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. It affects one in 500 student athletes every year, often without any warning or symptoms.

Blane Holschuh, 14, got the test done.

"I think everyone should come out and have it done because there's no harm to it," Holschuh said.

The test reassured his mother.

"As a parent, anytime your kids are involved in sports you have enough things to worry about," said Danielle Holschuh. "Are they going to get a concussion? He's already had a broken hand. It's just one more thing to give you peace of mind to know we don't have to worry about this."

Dr. Yan Liu, a cardiologist at the Heart Hospital of Austin, said the screenings have saved lives.

"Over the last 14 years, we've screened probably 7,000 hearts and about two percent of that led to a diagnosis and treatment of heart disease," said Dr. Liu.

In addition to the screenings, some students also got some CPR training while they were there.

