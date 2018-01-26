Austin High School teacher recognized as Theatre Educator of the Year

(Photo: AISD)

AUSTIN - Austin High School teacher Annie Dragoo has been named a 2017 K-12 Theatre Educator of the Year, Austin ISD announced Friday.

According to AISD, Dragoo was honored Friday by The Texas Educational Theatre Association at an awards banquet at the annual TETA conference in Galveston, Texas.

AISD said Dragoo has been employed at AHS since 2004 and has since co-directed the Austin High Theatre Program to the University Interscholastic League one-act play state competition four times. The group was named state champion in 2012 and awarded second place in 2017.

Dragoo also founded the nationally recognized musical theatre program at Austin High, and her curriculum was adopted by the Texas Education Agency to make musical theatre a recognized fine arts elective in Texas, AISD said.

Theatre educators and administrators through the state were eligible for the top award through a nomination system.

