Austin Health Department confirms 11 flu deaths in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY - As the nation has seen a more severe flu season than normal, Central Texas has not remained unaffected.

The Austin Health Department said Thursday that so far this flu season, 11 people have died from the illness in Travis County alone. The department had previously reported only seven deaths, but learned Thursday from the registrar at the city's Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance division about four others where flu was listed as the cause of death on their death certificates.

Carole Barash, a spokesperson for the Austin Health Department, confirmed all 11 people were over the age of 50.

