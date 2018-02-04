Austin group pledges to take 200 kids to see ‘Black Panther'

It seems movie-goers can't wait to fill theaters for Marvel's latest comic book film. Pre-sales for Black Panther are out-pacing previous superhero movies. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - It seems movie-goers can't wait to fill theaters for Marvel's latest comic book film. Pre-sales for Black Panther are out-pacing previous superhero movies.

It's the story of an African king and superhero who faces a challenging enemy who is threatening the world.

But there's something else about this movie that is creating a buzz; the cast is predominately black.

"The barriers are being broken down," said Winston G. Williams, executive director of Capital City Black Film Festival.

"We're doing a Texas Takeover with Alamo Drafthouse where we will be screening Black Panther in four cities -- Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas -- all on the same night," he said.

But that's not the only deal the two organizations made.

After raising $40,000 to take children in Harlem to see the film, New Yorker Fredrick Joseph challenged other communities to do the same.

The Capital City Black Film Festival accepted that challenge and is raising $4,000 to take 200 Austin-area kids to watch the movie.

"This movie, having us portrayed as royalty and especially in a superhero aspect is very important. And we want every child to, you know, just think beyond their realities and think of what they can be," said Williams.

The night at the movies will also be a cultural experience.

"We have worked with Alamo Drafthouse and we have an Ethiopian-inspired menu," Williams said.

Giving kids a night at the movies they won't soon forget.

