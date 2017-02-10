Austin fugitive arrested in Puerto Rico

Handcuffs. (Photo: TS Photography/Getty Images, (c) TS Photography)

TEXAS - An Austin fugitive was arrested in Puerto Rico Friday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force initially sought Jerel E. Smith, 47, based on arrest warrants that charged him with aggravated assault, strangulation and bond jumping. He allegedly struck someone in the jaw at a gathering at the Northshore apartment complex in the 100 block of San Antonio Street back in August of 2016.

An investigation led by the Austin-based task force indicated that Smith was in Puerto Rico.

He will remain in custody in Puerto Rico pending his extradition to Travis County.

(© 2017 KVUE)