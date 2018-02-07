Austin Fire's first female chief announces her departure

Austin Fire Chief Rhoda Kerr. (Photo: Korey Howell)

AUSTIN - In a memo sent to her staff, Austin Fire's first female chief, Rhoda Kerr, has announced she will soon leave the department to take on a role in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kerr told the Austin Fire Department staff Wednesday that she plans to retire July 1 to start her "new adventure as the new Fire Chief in Fort Lauderdale."

Kerr, a fourth-generation firefighter, joined AFD as its first female fire chief on Feb. 2, 2009. Among other accomplishments, in December 2016, President Barack Obama appointed Kerr to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, "where she serves alongside academic, public, and private experts who advise the sitting President on matters regarding the security of critical infrastructure and related information systems," according to a press release from AFD.

"Although the decision to leave Austin did not come easily, many of you know that Fort Lauderdale is where I began my career in the fire service and it holds a special place in my heart," Kerr said in the memo. "So when the opportunity arose to return there and close out my career as the leader of that organization, I just couldn’t say no."

Before she leaves, she said she plans to complete several projects.

Here is a copy of the memo she sent:

