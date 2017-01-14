Austin firefighters tackle N. Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN - Austin Firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex in North Austin Saturday night.

According to Austin Fire Info tweets, the fire started at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cedar Bend at the Walnut Crossing Apartments. Fire crews reported seeing heavy fire coming from the third floor of the complex.

Ten minutes after the initial report, officials said they had the fire under control and were working on checking for an extension.

No one was hurt.

