Austin firefighters extinguish mulch off of Manchaca Road

KVUE 3:45 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

Austin firefighters battled a large mulch fire off of Manchaca Road Friday afternoon. 

AFD said the mulch caught on fire near 8900 Manchaca Rd. and spread to a large field. Crews used foam to extinguish the blaze. 

