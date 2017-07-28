Close Austin firefighters extinguish mulch off of Manchaca Road KVUE 3:45 PM. CDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Austin firefighters battled a large mulch fire off of Manchaca Road Friday afternoon. AFD said the mulch caught on fire near 8900 Manchaca Rd. and spread to a large field. Crews used foam to extinguish the blaze. This is how FFs handle mulch fires. With foam!Mulch fire 8900 Manchaca Rd. Fire out. Crews will patrol into evening pic.twitter.com/KH8q236V9a— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 28, 2017 © 2017 KVUE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Kyle girl seeks bone marrow transplant Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children One dead after shooting in Central Austin The Way: The story behind the hit song APD searching for prescription drug thief Fight over late night construction work VERIFY: Will Cracking Your Knuckles Cause Arthritis? APD investigating large fight at Fiesta Gardens Can 'DryBox' dry your phone in 30 minutes? Transgender military couple react to ban More Stories Austin police pulls all 400 Ford SUVs after possible… Jul 28, 2017, 10:22 a.m. Hottest weekend of the year with a cool-down approaching Jul 28, 2017, 1:08 p.m. 5-year-old Kyle girl searching for bone marrow donor Jul 27, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
