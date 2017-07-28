Austin firefighters extinguish mulch off of Manchaca Road

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters battled a large mulch fire off of Manchaca Road Friday afternoon.

AFD said the mulch caught on fire near 8900 Manchaca Rd. and spread to a large field. Crews used foam to extinguish the blaze.

This is how FFs handle mulch fires. With foam!

Mulch fire 8900 Manchaca Rd. Fire out. Crews will patrol into evening pic.twitter.com/KH8q236V9a — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 28, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV