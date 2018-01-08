Austin Fire Dept. unveils marker for Pass the Torch program

Austin Fire Dept. Chief Rhoda Kerr and Cora Wright, daughter of Cpt. Willie Ray Davis, pose in front of the new marker for the department's Pass the Torch program, which was unveiled on Jan. 8, at the George Washington Carver Museum. (Photo: Pattrik Perez, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department unveiled a new marker Monday for its Pass the Torch program.

The new marker can be found at the George Washington Carver Museum in East Austin. It's next to the statue of the city's first African-American firefighters.

One of those firefighters, the late Cpt. Willie Ray Davis started the program in 2002.

Its purpose is to encourage members of minority communities to become firefighters.

"Because of him, we have an inclusive fire department. And because of him, people of minority descent are also able to pursue their dreams and their career goals," Davis' daughter Cora Wright said.

More than 100 people have completed the program since Davis founded it.

The deadline to apply for 2018's program is Jan. 15.

