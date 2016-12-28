Austin fire crews discover body in Lady Bird Lake

Sept. 28 snapshot Lady Bird Lake (Photo: Submitted by Jason Perez)

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department located the body of a man in Lady Bird Lake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Austin Fire Info twitter account, crews were called out for a water rescue near the Interstate 35 bridge and the Holiday Inn just after 3:30 p.m.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the body found floating belonged to a man in his 40s.

Austin police are on scene investigating. It has not been announced if the death is suspicious.

