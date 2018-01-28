(Photo: @AustinFireInfo)

AUSTIN - Austin Fire responded to an attic fire in Northwest Austin Sunday morning.

AFD said the fire broke out at 6306 Sprucewood Cove, and said the two-story home suffered extensive fire damage.

Austin Fire tweeted that all occupants made it out safely, but two residents were displaced.

According to Austin Fire, one firefighter was injured, but in good condition.

AFD said the cause of the fire was accidental.

@AustinFireInfo tweeted photos and video of the fire.

Update Sprucewood. Firefight continues. All occupants are out safely. pic.twitter.com/iSXWkLERpK — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 28, 2018

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV