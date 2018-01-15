Austin Energy provides home tips for cold weather

Austin Energy Logo (Photo: Austin Energy)

Austin Energy said Monday it is prepped and ready to provide adequate electric power for the severe weather ahead by having trouble shooters ready to respond to downed lines or power outages. In addition, they will also have on-call crews to respond if necessary.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for outage alerts and monitor Austin Energy's outage map.

Here are some tips straight from Austin Energy it encourages the public to follow:

Thermostat

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower during the day when you are home. Thermostats for heat pumps for electric heating should be lowered to 63 degrees at night or adjusted by no more than five degrees. Lower your thermostat further at night and when you will be gone for more than two hours during the day.

Lighting

Lighting accounts for about 10 percent of your energy use. Install LED light bulbs to save energy. Learn about how you can receive Austin Energy instant savings on LED bulbs here. Use daylight sensors on your outdoor lights. Use task lights instead of lighting an entire room.

Unplug

Electronics, chargers and appliances use energy even when they are turned off. Remember to use a smart power strip and cut off all power when not in use.

Blinds/shades

Open blinds/shades on any windows hit by direct sunlight to help heat your home or apartment. Close them at sundown to help keep heat inside.

Fireplace

When not in use, make sure your fireplace damper is closed to prevent heat from escaping up the chimney.

Furniture placement

Try lounging near interior walls if possible. Exterior walls and older windows may be drafty.

Weather strip

Caulk and weather strip around windows and entry doors to prevent drafts. Or, place towels at the bottom of doors and on window seals to help reduce heat loss and prevent cold air from coming in.

Gasket covers

Use gasket covers around electrical outlet covers to prevent cold air from coming in.

Water heaters and pipes

Insulate electric water heaters and hot water pipes to avoid wasting energy. Be sure to leave the air intake vent uncovered.

Laundry

Choose cold water to wash clothes to save energy and make clothes last longer. Wash full loads and clean the lint filter in the dryer after every load to minimize running time.

Connect

Access Austin Energy’s web app to monitor your energy use from anywhere and avoid surprises on your bill. Get started today at austinenergyapp.com.

© 2018 KVUE-TV