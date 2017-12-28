Austin earns high marks as one of the best cities for new grads

Aerial Austin Texas Sunset Glowing Cityscape Over Capital City (Photo: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto)

CULTUREMAP - Austin just keeps raking in the accolades, especially where its younger residents are concerned. Once again, ATX is at the top of OnlineDegrees.com's ranking of the best big cities for U.S. college graduates, thanks to several inviting factors.

The learning website profiled 59 metro areas with a population of more than 750,000, ranking them on a 10-point scale for factors such as average rent, cost of living, nightlife, percentage of young people, median earnings, and the job market.

"Grads looking for employment opportunities might consider looking at Austin's key industries, including clean energy and power, creative and digital media, advanced manufacturing, data management and life sciences," says the study.

