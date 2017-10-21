Austin dogs show their spooky sides to benefit local rescue groups

(Photo: Hana Adeni, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Dozens of doggos donned their costumes for Dogtoberfest 2017, an annual event at The Domain in North Austin that helps raise funds for local dog rescue groups.

This year, we saw dinosaur dogs, superhero dogs, and even one dressed as pizza.

PHOTOS: Dogtoberfest 2017 at The Domain

The event featured the DogtoberTROT 1K around the Domain Phase II and other activities including pet portraits, wiener dog races, a canine costume contest, a silent auction and other family friendly fun.

