Austin couple suing Airbnb after house catches fire

AUSTIN - An Austin couple is suing Airbnb, a claims management group and their Airbnb guest, who they allege caught their home on fire with an improperly disposed cigarette, court documents state.

According to the lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Kenneth Flippin and Candace Duvall, the couple contracted with Airbnb to sublet their property located at 3806 Holt Drive in Austin for short term rentals. Pursuant to this agreement, Airbnb contracted with the plaintiffs under a “Host Guarantee” to reimburse them for losses to their personal property and other attendant damages in the event of damage by a renter.

Court documents state the plaintiffs engaged in a short-term rental with Ryan Payne of Lakeway, Texas, through the service on or about July 27, 2015, and he was staying in the home on the night of August 1 when Payne allegedly discarded a lit cigarette in a trash can that sparked a fire that damaged the home and its contents.

Court documents state that upon hearing about the fire, the plaintiffs were concerned for the welfare of fellow renters at the home and valuable contents of the property, which included artwork created by Duval and family heirlooms that were destroyed.

The plaintiffs said they were away on vacation in Colorado when the incident occurred and they were notified about the fire by their friend, who was also a renter at their home, after the fire department subdued the flames. They said they were also very concerned about their cats, both of which were later found.

The plaintiffs said that they immediately contacted Airbnb to make a claim for their losses, and the service provided them a place to stay for approximately three weeks, though they said they had to move seven times to different properties during this span. When they voiced their preferences for a long-term place to stay, they said Airbnb responded by giving them an option to stay wherever they liked and they would reimburse them.

It took Flippin and Duval over a year to find permanent housing, documents state, and they stayed in contact with Airbnb to ensure that their claim would be processed and complied with all conditions to claim for the losses of their property. Airbnb later directed them to submit claims documentation to the claims management group Crawford & Company.

The plaintiffs said it took them a year to fill out the forms, which required them to list out each item lost in complete detail. They also claimed the experience forced them into mental anguish and they had to subject themselves to a toxic environment in order to recover each item.

The lawsuit claims that Airbnb breached its contract by failing to pay the full amount of the plaintiff’s covered losses. It also accuses Payne of negligence for improperly disposing of the smoking materials that caused the fire, holding him responsible for all other reasonably foreseeable damages caused by his alleged negligence. The lawsuit claims that Airbnb and Crawford & Company are in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging in misleading and deceptive acts, practices and/or omissions.

Per the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are seeking recovery of all damages and mental anguish experienced during the incident and are demanding the defendants pay all costs of court and attorney fees related to the case.

Flippin and Duval are seeking monetary relief between $200,000 and $1,000,000, documents state.

© 2017 KVUE-TV