Police: Convicted sex offender tried to add 11-year-old on social media

A convicted sex offender was arrested after he tried to add an 11-year-old girl on a social media app, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that the girl showed her mother a friend request from a user named "Gummyguy30" on the app Musical.ly, which allows users to create and share videos and privately chat with each other. The girl's mother looked at Gummyguy30's profile and saw that he was a 53-year-old man named George Johnson.

The mother looked up Johnson online and found that he is a registered sex offender in Austin and had several young, female friends on the app with whom he was sharing videos. The mother then alerted police, the affidavit said.

Johnson had not registered the Musical.ly account with the Austin Police Sex Offender Registration Unit. Officials discovered that he also had an unregistered Snapchat account.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry, Johnson was registered as a sex offender for the aggravated sexual battery of a 9-year-old girl in 2010.

Johnson was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements. He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

