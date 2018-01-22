Austin community knitting for homeless

AUSTIN - Slip after slip, Pauline Swanberg works away while sitting in a chair in the corner of her living room.

"When I was around six or seven, and my mother always crocheted and embroidered, she just got us into it," explained Swanberg, who worked throughout her conversation with KVUE.

Over the years, it's been a skill that's turned into precious gifts and mementos for family members and loved ones. More recently, it's become a source of charity.

"Well, I'm just hoping that will help these people where we're going to send it to," Swanberg said.

Tuesday afternoon, Swanberg and others at Buckner Villas, a faith-based senior living facility in North Austin, will team up to create blankets and scarves to send to the ARCH.

"It's just something that's homemade. And it maybe means a little bit more to people if you do it yourself," Swanberg said.

In the past, she has made scarves to send to soldiers, an ode to her late husband.

"He was in the National Guard for 21 years," Swanberg explained.

Floyd Leon Swanberg retired as a major in the National Guard. He passed away five years ago after a battle with Alzheimer's. His portrait hangs in the living room over his favorite chair, providing comfort to Pauline as she does her best to do the same.

"I think it will really help them because some don’t have anything. And I just don’t know how they survive, and there’s not enough places for them to go. So I think it will be a real good thing for them. I think they’ll appreciate them," she said.

Her apartment is decorated neatly with faith-based artwork, as a bible lies on a table near her chair.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you -- it is a verse that Swanberg lives by and exhibits every day.

