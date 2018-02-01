Austin city leaders to discuss taking a strong stance against Trump's border wall

AUSTIN - The Austin City Council will discuss a plan to not hire any person or company involved with the design, construction, or maintenance of President Donald Trump’s controversial border wall.

Several city council members along with Mayor Steve Adler will talk more about the potential plan on Thursday.

In a draft resolution, the city council said the language used by President Trump is “vulgar and de-humanizing" and that the wall is a "damaging symbol of fear and division."

The Trump administration blasted the proposal. Speaking in San Antonio Wednesday at a Border Security Expo, Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke said "we shouldn't be tolerating" cities that make these moves.

But Austin city leaders disagree and are calling for the city manager to study the effect the border wall may have on the city of Austin.

