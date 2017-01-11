Austin City Council and staff discuss 2017 priorities

Austin City Council and staff members meet to discuss priorities for 2017. (Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin city staff and council members met Wednesday to discuss priorities they will work on in 2017.

The plan will serve as a framework for this council, including what they call a “major” goal: affordability.

The city already has a 30-year plan called “Imagine Austin.” Mayor Steve Adler said at Wednesday he hopes this strategic plan can help council and staff identify what they can work on to accomplish parts of the 30 year plan.

The strategic planning workshop will last two days, and is held at the AT&T conference center on the University of Texas campus.

Adler said he thinks a strategic plan will help focus resources, time, and energy on the most important things.

"We have to be real deliberate about what it is that we're trying to accomplish, this city does many wonderful things in lots of different directions, but I think our communities want us to focus on what are our most pressing challenges, what are our greatest opportunities, and a strategic plan is the way that businesses and governments should align everything they do with what it is that they're trying to achieve,” said Adler.

A consultant has spent the past few weeks talking to council and staff members to see what issues they want to tackle.

A few of the top goals:

- Affordable place to live: Affordable housing, job training, cost of energy, tourism

- Mobility: Traffic, public transportation, road maintenance, bicycle network, pedestrian safety

- Feel safe in their community: Crime prevention/community policing, disaster response, code compliance, court administration, emergency preparedness

- Live a healthy lifestyle: Access to healthcare, water, solid waste, environmental protection, recreational facilities

- Access to cultural and learning opportunities: Library services, early childhood development, cultural and music events, and public art

- Trust city government using resources: Financial management, maintenance of public facilities, engage stakeholders (public), technology management

Council members and city staff will discuss the issues again Thursday at day 2 of the workshop.

At that time they still won’t decide on a final plan, because council members want to talk to Austin residents in their area.

According to the timeframe given Wednesday, they hope to have a framework of the plan by mid-April.

"It's important for everyone to be on the same page, the community tells the council, and the council needs to be aligned with the staff, and together we need to make sure our budget is in alignment with what it is that is our most pressing challenges, but without a strategic plan we have people off doing really important things, but things here and there, and over there, and the people in the community say why isn't the city more affordable, the city says why can't we move around the city better? A strategic plan will help us focus our resources, our time, our energies on the things that are most important," said Adler.

The members were hesitant to put a time frame on completion of the strategic plan goals, but instead reiterated they want to keep working towards achieving the goals on the 30 year Imagine Austin plan.

