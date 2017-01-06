Austin City Council hold inauguration of returning and new members

AUSTIN, TEXAS - The Austin City Council Chambers was standing room only Friday night for the inauguration of the newest members of council.

Three incumbents, Delia Garza (District 2), Greg Casar (District 4) and Leslie Pool (District 7), along with two new members, Jimmy Flannigan (District 6) and Alison Alter (District 10), were sworn in to serve for the next four years.

The council make-up hasn't changed much with women still outnumbering men 7-to-4. And Mayor Steve Adler, now sporting a beard, said he spent time over the holidays cultivating a new look to fit in with his male counterparts.

"I realized, that with Council Member Flannigan's election to this council, I was going to be the only guy on the dias without any facial hair," Alder said as the crowd laughed.

During the ceremony, the public saw their leaders' personalities in a night filled with laughs and moments reminiscent of council's past.

After the members were seated, they continued with the first order of business, electing a Mayor Pro-Tem.

Council Member Ora Houston (District 1) nominated current Mayor Pro-Tem Kathie Tovo (District 9) and Sabino Renteria (District 3) seconded the motion. Then Jimmy Flannigan wanted to step in.

"It is my understanding that it is tradition for District 6 to interrupt the proceedings," Flannigan said as the chambers erupted in laughter.

Flannigan said he simply wanted to add his support and Tovo was elected unanimously.

Council then carried out it's bi-annual tradition of drawing numbers to determine where they'll sit on the dias. Some members pulled their district number.

"This is awesome," exclaimed Leslie Pool. "I got 7."

"And I got 5," replied Ann Kitchen who was sitting next to Pool.

And one council member, the lone conservative Ellen Troxclair, pulled a position indicative of her political standing by drawing the number one.

"That puts Council Member Troxclair all the way to my right," joked Mayor Adler.

"I've been getting a lot of questions recently about how am I possibly going to manage as the only one. So here's my number one and I think we'll all be just fine," Troxclair joked back.

All jokes aside, the 11 members realize the challenges facing Austin and they're promising to meet and solve them.

"To represent you at City Hall, to manage growth responsibly, to protect our open and green spaces, to invest in our children, to get Austin moving and to make City Hall work for all of us," said Alter.

The council will formally meet again for a special called meeting next Wednesday.

