Austin City Council hires firm to help recruit new city manager

Austin City Council members have decided to utilize Russell Reynolds Associates in their search for a new city manager.

The council voted 7 to 3 Thursday to use the same firm that recruited former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo to become Houston's Police Chief.

The city manager is considered City Hall's most powerful position. The last City Manager Marc Ott was credited with helping Austin recover from the 2008 recession.

The City of Austin's Human Resources Director said the next person who takes this job has some big shoes to fill.

"Quality leader not only allows us to explore better ways to run the city," said Joya Hayes, City of Austin HR Director, "It also provides this council what they're needing, and the combination of someone who cannot only meet the needs of citizens, meet the needs of staff, meet the needs of the council is what we're looking for."

Council Member Greg Casar, who voted for the firm, said he was impressed how the firm was trying out different things.

Council Members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, Delia Garza and Leslie Pool said they were concerned that Russell Reynolds had never actually recruited a city manager search in the past. However, other members talked about how the firm helped Houston with hiring Acevedo.

