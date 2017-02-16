Austin City Council grants funds to immigrant defense

Austin City Council (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - After an emotional debate, the Austin City Council on Thursday approved using $200,000 in emergency funding to provide legal help to immigrants.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Council Member Ellen Troxclair said the job of helping immigrants should be for nonprofits. She suggested amending the item to provide a smaller amount of funding and seeking private matches to supply the rest of the funds.

Troxclair added those in favor of enforcing immigration laws are concerned about crimes committed by immigrants. “This conversation is driven by fear on both sides,” she said.

The Statesman reported Council Member Greg Casar accused Troxclair of playing politics and spreading fear by trying to tie immigrants to crime.

The money will go to Catholic Charities of Central Texas to serve up to 50 more immigrants seeking legal guidance.

