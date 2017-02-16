City council approves $3.25M settlement in David Joseph shooting

David Joseph (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a $3.25 million settlement to the family of a naked, unarmed teen shot and killed by an Austin police officer in February 2016.

The council will vote on the settlement recommended by the city attorney, which will be paid to the family of 17-year-old David Joseph. Joseph was shot and killed by Officer Geoffrey Freeman on Feb. 8, 2016 after Freeman responded to a disturbance call in northeast Austin. Dash camera video showed Joseph charging at Freeman before he shot and killed the teen.

The settlement is the most ever paid by the city after a police shooting.

Freeman was fired in March by then-Police Chief Art Acevedo. He appealed, and the city paid him $35,000 in exchange for dropping the appeal and agreeing that he is no longer eligible to work for APD.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)