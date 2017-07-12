You can help family of Temple boating victims by eating at Chili's

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

AUSTIN - On Wednesday, all Chili’s restaurants across Austin will join together to provide a place for the community to provide aid to the Oliver family, who lost a father and daughter after a tragic boating incident in Temple.

To participate in the event, managing partner of the Chili’s San Marcos location Nick McKim said both to-go and dine-in Chili’s patrons only need to mention the Oliver family to their server for 10 percent of their sales to be directly donated to the family through GoFundMe.

“The Austin community was devastated by the tragic loss of Kaitlyn Oliver, a beautiful 4-year-old girl,” Chili’s said in a press release. “During this time of need, Chili’s Team Members want to assist their community in helping the Oliver family.”

Kaitlyn was killed on June 23 when a houseboat backed into her while she was in the water. Her father, Patrick Oliver, jumped into the water to save her, severing his legs in the process. He died on July 6.

Kaitlyn and Patrick will have a joint funeral service at the Temple Bible Church at 3204 Oakview Drive on Saturday at 3 p.m.

