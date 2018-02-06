Austin Chamber of Commerce names their 2017 Austinite of the Year

A dedicated, strong and successful servant to the community is how the Austin Chamber of Commerce describes its 2017 "Austinite of the Year."

On Tuesday, Bobby Jenkins, owner of ABC Home and Commercial Services, was presented the chamber's highest honor. At their annual meeting, a number or people spoke about his accomplishments.

Jenkins helped start Austin Gives, an initiate where Austin companies give one percent of their profits to charity.

"Austin Gives now has well over 500 companies who made that pledge and I just think it's so important that the public understands how businesses are out there really doing a lot of incredible things for the community," Jenkins said.

Jenkins recently saved the Zilker Kite Festival, an 88-year-old Austin tradition and he started a non-profit focused on raising awareness to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. Jenkins founded the Moss Pieratt Foundation after losing his grandson to SUDC last year.

Jenkin's family cheered him on as he received the award.

"I think they're all very proud," Jenkins said. "I'm very blessed. We are an incredibly close family and to have them here and their support and them sharing this just couldn't make for a better day."

Jenkins spoke about what this honor means to him.

"I've been involved with the chamber for many, many years, so I've always had a high level of respect for the past recipients of the award," Jenkins said. "I know how important it is to the chamber and what a big deal it is. I was very excited and obviously very, very honored."

The Austinite of the Year Award was created in 1984. Other recipients include Former Texas Governor Ann Richards, State Senator Kirk Watson and Susan and Michael Dell.

© 2018 KVUE-TV