Austin bids for Amazon's second headquarters

AUSTIN - Bids are due by midnight to try and land Amazon's second headquarters.

Cities across Canada and the U.S. are pitted against each other in this corporate competition, and Austin is in the race.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce confirmed Wednesday they submitted a bid. However, the chamber did not reveal how much the city bid, only telling KVUE they believe they have a good chance of winning.

Despite Austin's silence, it may be the front-runner in scoring the headquarters. Moody's Analytics ranked Austin as Amazon's number one choice, saying our city is a tech hub and the labor force is well-educated.

Now it's just a waiting game to see what city is chosen, although Amazon already employs thousands of people in the Austin area.

Landing the e-retailer's second headquarters is high-stakes -- the company plans to invest $5 billion and hire 50,000 workers.

