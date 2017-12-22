Austin barber shop closes after more than half a century

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - It's not often you find an Austin business that's been in the same place for more than half a century.

And it takes a special person to keep that kind of place running.

But Friday night, Austin barber Tom Cockrell closed up shop for the very last time after 54 years in the Violet Crown Shopping Center off North Lamar Boulevard.

RELATED:

Beloved Austin barbershop closing its doors after more than 50 years

Cockrell is loved by generations of Austinites who have been going to Cockrell’s Barber Shop for decades.

Fathers bring their sons and even grandsons to get their haircuts here, but after 54 years in the same location, Cockrell learned last month that he has Stage 3 Lymphoma.

Now it's time to turn in his clippers so he can focus on his health.

One of his many long-time clients, Felix Martinez, has been coming to see Cockrell for haircuts for 15 years.

"It brought a tear thinking of all the fond memories that I've had here. Not only in this shop but with my friend,” said Martinez. "He makes you feel like he's known you for his whole life. I love him.”

Not much has changed inside Tom’s shop and that's just the way his customers like it.

Many of them tell KVUE it will be nearly impossible to find the same barber shop experience anywhere else in Austin.

© 2017 KVUE-TV