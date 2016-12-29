Austin barber retiring after 59 years

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Classical music and conversation are what you can expect to hear when you walk into Clayton Johnson's barber shop.

"If you want to talk, he'll talk. If you want to be snoozing while he's doing what he's doing, he's fine with that," said long-time customer Julian Read. "No rules!"

From Austin notables to babies, Johnson's been cutting hair since he was 20-years-old and haircuts only cost $1.

He decided to open his own shop at the age of 28 and moved into his location on Hancock Drive in 1971. Johnson said business has always been steady, thanks to loyal clientele.

"I never advertised any time, anywhere," said Johnson. "Word of mouth only."

Generations of families, including Jerry Tindel's clan, come in for a cut from Johnson.

"All together we've probably given Clayton about 115 years of haircutting or something like that," laughed Tindel.

The key to Clayton's longevity is in the quality.

"He does a great job with hair. And he understands everybody has a different head and you just know that it's gong to be appropriate and he'll do a wonderful job," said Read.

But customers say it's not just his handiwork with the shears, it's Johnson's companionship that keeps them coming back.

"The haircuts are always perfect anyway but we enjoy visiting and talking," said Tindel.

For Johnson, building confidence in his customers with a good-looking haircut makes the job worth while.

"They walk out handsome," said Johnson. "Well groomed and they look good. That's the good part."

Now, after 59 years, Johnson is hanging it up and leaving his shop.

"Ready to do nothing. And take all day to do it," Johnson said.

He's trading in his 8-to-5 for extra sleep.

"Never slept late in my life, but I'm going to start now," laughed Johnson.

His retirement is leaving his loyal customers disappointed.

"I'll be 80 next month and I'm still working full time and I don't know why anybody when they're 79 should quit working full time. Do you?" joked Tindel.

Still, Johnson's customers know while they're losing a barber, they will always have a friend.

Johnson's last day will be Saturday, December 31. He tells KVUE News the location will remain a barber shop, but he won't have any ownership in it.

