Austin-area high school students walk out of class to protest ICE

AUSTIN - Between 50 to 60 Austin-area students walked out of class Monday to protest the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The teens held signs, chanted and marched at the intersection of North Lamar Blvd. and Rundberg Ln., the same location where the weekend's ICE protests were also held.

The students came mostly from Lanier High School, located a few minutes away on Payton Gin Rd.

Some students also shouted out the names of other campuses like Anderson High School, Reagan High School, Connally High School, Pflugerville High School and Hendrickson High School.

Students like Emily Jaramillo, 16, said they are taking a stand

"This is more important than going to school because our families, without them, we don't know what we're going to do. They take away our parents, what are they going to do with us?" asked Jaramillo.

Another student April, 16, said she is so frightened, that she's "scared to even go outside."

She cried as she told KVUE her parents are undocumented.

"It's just really sad what's going on. I tell my parents every day that I love them because I don't know when's the last time I see them," April said.

It's exactly what happened to Jaramillo.

"They just came inside and took my dad," Jaramillo said through tears.

The pain still fresh for Emily even though it happened eight years ago.

A few minutes into the protest, Lanier High School's principal arrived and tried to talk some students into returning to class.

The teens peacefully but loudly marched back and forth, crossing intersections and getting drivers to honk their horns.

Eventually, Austin police officers started showing up. First just a couple of officers who told us they were there to make sure everyone stayed safe. Then, Assistant Chief Ely Reyes appeared and talked to the students.

(© 2017 KVUE)