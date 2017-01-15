Austin animal rights group celebrates Ringling Brothers closing

(Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - An Austin animal rights group that has been vocal in standing against the Ringling Brothers Circus celebrated Sunday as the organization officially closed down after 146 years.

Action for Animals in Austin is an animal rights group that has been protesting the Ringling Brothers for the past 22 years -- since the group came to existence. Ernest Samudio is now the president of the organization but was involved since it was founded more than 20 years ago.

"I've always wanted to do something in animal rights," Samudio said.

The group gathered Sunday at Counter Culture to celebrate the announcement of the company's closure. Samudio said he has been to approximately 500 animal rights rallies in his lifetime as his organization will vary in numbers during protests.

"It depends on what issue we're tackling," Samudio said. "We will tackle a lot of issues. The number of people will fluctuate."

However, Samudio said since the group started, protests against the Ringling Brothers in particular has always brought the highest number of people.

"This has been the most important issue that seems to move our members the most," Samudio said. "People in our group has always felt that way."

With the amount of time this group has put into protesting the Ringling Brothers, many members attribute the increased accessibility to information about circuses and other organizations that abuse animals as to why people's perceptions are changing.

"It's become so easy to find information about how animals are abused in the circus," Samudio said. "All you have to do now is go to Google and type in 'Animal abuse circuses,' and it's right there."

And with the perception changing, Samudio said he has seen firsthand when protesting at the Erwin Center how the number of people attending the shows in Austin has changed as well.

"There would be waves of hundreds and hundreds of people coming into the arena," Samudio said. "It was just overwhelming. But over the last three years, it has changed considerably. Not only just public opinion but the number of people coming into the venue. It's a trickle now."

In 2015, this animal rights group helped lobby the Austin City Council to pass a ban on the use of bull hooks on elephants in the Austin city limits, as Austin joined San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to pass such bans. While many of the members tell me they are glad to see this organization close down, Samudio said they aren't done protesting circuses that abuse animals.

"Just because the Ringling Brothers have gone away doesn't mean those other circus groups are going to go away as well," Samudio said.

To learn more about the Action for Animals group, you can click here.

(© 2017 KVUE)