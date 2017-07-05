Austin Animal Center looking for dog who escaped microchipping event

Parsley, a 1-year-old spayed female, escaped the event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8925 at 8706 FM 812 in Southeast Austin. (Photo: Austin Animal Center)

Austin Animal Center is seeking the public’s help in finding a dog that escaped during a microchipping event on Sunday.

Parsley, a 1-year-old spayed female, escaped the event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8925 at 8706 FM 812 in southeast Austin. She was last seen running east on FM 812, Austin Animal Center said.

(Photo: Austin Animal Center)

The shelter said they believe Parsley is still in the immediate area and that Animal Patrol Officers are canvassing the area to locate her.

Austin Animal Center asks that if anyone sees Parsley, please call 311 immediately to disclose where she was seen.

© 2017 KVUE-TV