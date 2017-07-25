Best big cities to live in? Austin among top in U.S.

City of Austin skyline. (Photo: Kumar Appaiah/ Flickr)

There are a plethora of big cities in the United States and if you're living in Austin, then you might be in the right place.

A Wallethub study compiled a list of the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them from best to last. The study was based on five key categories — affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety — across 50 different dimensions.

The top rated city was Virginia Beach in Virginia, which also ranked third in affordability and safety and also ranked sixth in education and health.

Rounding out the top five was Seattle (No. 2); Pittsburgh (No. 3); San Diego (No. 4); and Colorado Springs (No. 5). Austin just missed the top five, coming in at No. 6. It was the highest-ranking Texas city on the list.

Austin ranked 32nd in affordability, third in economy, 14th in education and health, 17th in quality of life and 32nd in safety.

To see the full rankings and methodology for the list, click here.

