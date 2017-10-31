Austin American-Statesman up for sale

A man holding a copy of the Austin American-Statesman. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Cox Media Group Inc. told the staff at the Austin American-Statesman Tuesday that the newspaper and seven affiliated local publications are up for sale.

The more than 200 employees learned of the news Tuesday morning.

According to the Austin Business Journal, Cox Enterprises Inc. put the Statesman up for sale in August 2008, but pulled it off the market one year later. Cox Enterprises bought the Statesman in 1976.

Statesman Publisher Susie Gray Biehle released the following statement:

“While we are all sad to be leaving the Cox family, I am optimistic about the future for the Statesman because of the strength of our brand, the quality of the journalism we do every day, and the talent and engagement of the entire Statesman team.”

