AUSTIN - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport partnered with NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and Delaware North (DNC) to raise more than $12,200 for Hurricane Harvey victims.
All in one day.
According to a press release, the funds came from passenger purchases made at DNC restaurants and stores at the Austin airport during a special event featuring Campbell last fall.
The fundraising event held Sept. 1 donated 15 percent of sales from Earl Campbell's Sports Bar and five percent of sales from all other DNC restaurants and stores at the airport towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In order to promote higher sales, Campbell also signed merchandise such as hats, jerseys and other sports equipment that was available to purchase.
“After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Earl and I got together and decided to raise money for the flood victims at Earl Campbell's Sports Bar at ABIA,” said Terry Mahlum, regional vice president of Delaware North. “We thank our customers for participating with us in this relief effort.”
There are the other venues that participated in the fundraiser:
- Austin Chronicle News
- Austin City Limits/Waterloo Records and Video
- Austin Java
- Austin Warehouse District
- Book People
- Fifth & Congress
- G2G
- Hill's Café
- Hoover's Cooking
- I VINI Italian
- Maudie's Tex-Mex
- Nuevo Leon
- Ray Benson's Roadhouse
- Ray's Street Food
- Salt Lick Taco Bar
- Saxon Pub
- Schlotzsky's & Cinnabon
- SoCo Market
- The Salt Lick Bar-B-Que
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs