AUSTIN - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport partnered with NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and Delaware North (DNC) to raise more than $12,200 for Hurricane Harvey victims.

All in one day.

According to a press release, the funds came from passenger purchases made at DNC restaurants and stores at the Austin airport during a special event featuring Campbell last fall.

The fundraising event held Sept. 1 donated 15 percent of sales from Earl Campbell's Sports Bar and five percent of sales from all other DNC restaurants and stores at the airport towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In order to promote higher sales, Campbell also signed merchandise such as hats, jerseys and other sports equipment that was available to purchase.

“After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Earl and I got together and decided to raise money for the flood victims at Earl Campbell's Sports Bar at ABIA,” said Terry Mahlum, regional vice president of Delaware North. “We thank our customers for participating with us in this relief effort.”

There are the other venues that participated in the fundraiser:

Austin Chronicle News

Austin City Limits/Waterloo Records and Video

Austin Java

Austin Warehouse District

Book People

Fifth & Congress

G2G

Hill's Café

Hoover's Cooking

I VINI Italian

Maudie's Tex-Mex

Nuevo Leon

Ray Benson's Roadhouse

Ray's Street Food

Salt Lick Taco Bar

Saxon Pub

Schlotzsky's & Cinnabon

SoCo Market

The Salt Lick Bar-B-Que

