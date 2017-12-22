Those with Austin Bergstrom International Airport said they already have people parking in the overflow lot, which means it will take additional time to get to the terminal and to your gate. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austinites heading to the airport will need to give themselves more time than usual.

The overflow lot is located off of Spirit of Texas Drive, unlike the other long-term lots.

"So they're a little further away, and there's gonna be shuttle service back and forth between it, but you want to make sure that you give yourself some time to find parking when you're planning your trip out,” said Kaela Harmon, senior public information specialist with ABIA.

Officials also encourage people to get dropped off at the airport, so they don’t have to worry about parking.

Harmon said there will be signs directing people to the proper parking lot. She also said the airport keeps the lot information updated on their website here and on social media.

