ATCEMS responding to multiple K2 cases in downtown Austin

AUSTIN - Austin medics responded to an uptick in K2-related cases at multiple locations in Downtown Austin Sunday.

K2, also referred to as "kush" or "spice," is a synthetic drug.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they made contact with at least 10 patients since 10:56 a.m.

Medics said they are monitoring the situation.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

