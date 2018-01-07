ATCEMS responding to multiple K2 cases in downtown Austin

AUSTIN - Austin medics responded to an uptick in K2-related cases at multiple locations in Downtown Austin Sunday.
K2, also referred to as "kush" or "spice," is a synthetic drug.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they made contact with at least 10 patients since 10:56 a.m.
Medics said they are monitoring the situation.
This story will update as more information becomes available.
