ATCEMS ambulance hijacked with crew & patient inside

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police in Austin continue to search for the person who hijacked an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance with the medial crew and a patient inside on Christmas Day.

According to ATCEMS, the hijacking happened when paramedics responded to a call near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, or ARCH. The hijacker then took the ambulance as the crew was tending to a patient.

The paramedics in the ambulance were able to keep law enforcement updated throughout the incident and then just as quickly as it began, it was over. The hijacker pulled the ambulance to the side of the road, got out, and then ran from the scene.

The incident marked the second time in a month that an ambulance has been taken. Earlier this month, Austin Police said David Oliver, III, stole an ambulance from UMC-Breckenridge. Oliver then allegedly drove the ambulance north on Highway 183 to Killeen with multiple law enforcement agencies chasing him.