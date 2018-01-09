At least one dead after crash on I-35 in Georgetown

File (Photo: Associated Press)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Georgetown police said an accident on Interstate Highway 35 Tuesday has resulted in at least one death.

Police said they received a call at 4:08 p.m. notifying them that a vehicle traveling northbound in the 3200 block of I-35 had crashed upside down into Berry Creek.

Emergency responders reported the vehicle was occupied by three people. Police said two were transported to Seton Williamson County with CPR in progress. A third was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the northbound off-ramp at MM265 will remained closed for several hours while officials investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

