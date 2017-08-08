Arson Investigators seeking help identifying person of interest

(Photo: AFD)

The Austin Fire Department Arson Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fire.

AFD said the fire was on Sunday, Aug. 6, around 7 a.m. at the San Mina Machine Shop located at 9100 Cameron Road.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that shows a man leaving the building around 1:47 a.m. The man was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white socks. He appears to be wearing glasses and has facial hair, AFD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Fire Department's Arson Section at 512-974-0240 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

(Photo: AFD)

© 2017 KVUE-TV