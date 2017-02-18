Arrest made in 2016 murder of Lockhart woman

LOCKHART - An arrest has been made in connection to the August 2016 murder of a young woman in Lockhart, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Rudy Herrera Jr, 32, was arrested on Saturday, February 18, on a warrant for first-degree murder, CCSO said.

The arrest was in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Emilia Juarez, whose body was found in a field on Jolly Road in Lockhart in August of 2016. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Detectives and the Texas Rangers connected Herrera Jr. to the crime with evidence collected at the scene and interviews, CCSO said.

Family members told KVUE that the man is a relative.

In a statement, CCSO said, "Sheriff Daniel Law can not express how proud and pleased he is with his staff and the exceptional assistance provided by the Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County District Attorneys Office during this investigation."

Further information about the arrest is expected to be released later in the week.

