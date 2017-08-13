Around the world project to bring joy of traveling to sick children

Virtual Reality experience with "Happy Tiger".

For many patients at Dell Children's Medical Center, traveling doesn't come easy -- some can't even go outside their own rooms. That's why one Central Texas woman is putting together a special race around the world project using virtual reality technology that brings adventure to the child -- all without having to leave their bedside.



Starting next month, Just Kusko, will be setting off to several countries around the world in the span of four weeks. It's part of "Happy Tiger Tales," a race with secret locations and clues given to patients to allow them to follow along with the friendly feline, experiencing the world through the tiger's eyes by TigerNabbing. Kusko says it’s simply snapping a selfie at a landmark dressed as a Tiger.

From Paris to Rio de Janeiro, patients can experience the global landmarks, interact with "The Tig" on social media and get call outs. So far, 150 children are being sponsored through donations, each provided with an Explorer Kit with a VR viewer, t-shirt, dream journal as well as a tracking map. Kusko says she hopes they can give them a little fun and curious distraction.

The Central Texan says, her costume and picture taking started out as an inside joke between her family and friends while she was traveling for work. It soon expanded into a program that she feels can create a big impact on young children.

“There is so much out in the world right now, that are just obstacles and challenges and negativity, that for me -- what I really want to do is connect humanity with happiness. And this is my small way to be able to do that -- by golly -- I'm going to do it, “ Kusko said. “Now, as far as the kids go, if I can just brighten their day or give them a moment in time to escape where they are and they can go on this wild adventure somewhere in the world, why wouldn't you do that, right?

The project, funded solely by Kusko, her friends and family, is focusing their efforts on Dell Children's cancer and dialysis units. Kits for children are expected to be delivered next week.

You can also follow on Facebook and Instagram: HappyTigerTales

