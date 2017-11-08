Armed good Samaritan speaks out after stopping sex assault on Austin Hike-and-Bike trail

When Josh Williams headed out to run along Austin's busy Hike-and-Bike trail on Sept. 15, he almost didn't bring a gun. Tony Plohetski talks to the armed good Samaritan who stopped a sexual assault that morning.

KVUE 1:02 PM. CST November 08, 2017

