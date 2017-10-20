KVUE
Close

Austinites roll into Archer's Challenge, raising funds to improve accessibility

More people in Austin are taking the Archer's Challenge. City employees got fitted for a wheelchair early this morning and will be using them all day today. It's the effort to get more people thinking about life as a disabled person.

KVUE 4:07 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

AUSTIN - Founder Archer Hadley and Mayor Steve Adler were joined by participants early Friday morning at Republic Square in downtown Austin to participate in Archer's Challenge. 

Participants were fitted for manual wheelchairs at 8 a.m. then rolled off to work -- or to tour downtown Austin -- and returned the wheelchairs at 1 p.m. Businesses like GSD&M, Bank of America, City Hall, WP Engine and more also showed up to participate and give their support. 

The Archer Challenge has been raising awareness since 2014 and raised over $230,000 to improve accessibility for disabled Central Texans. Archer Hadley was born with cerebral palsy and has spent his life in a wheelchair. He created the first challenge while only in high school to create accessible and automatic doors in Austin ISD schools and ended up raising over $87,000. 

The 2017 goal of $100,000 will directly support independence for people with disabilities through Canine Companions for Independence, YMCA Camp Cypress and grants.

For more information about Archer's story click here. To donate click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories