After $2M worth of meth found in degreaser jugs, woman arrested

Seline Ayala, 23, was arrested July 12 after a traffic stop led to the seizure of about $2 million worth of liquid crystal meth, the Austin Police Department said. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - After police said they found $2 million worth of crystal meth hidden inside large "Purple Power" degreaser jugs during a traffic stop last week, a 23-year-old woman was arrested.

According to the Austin Police Department, criminal interdiction officers were patrolling the area near the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 when they pulled over a 2013 Dodge Avenger for speeding. After talking to the driver, Seline Lizbeth Ayala, officers became suspicious and a narcotics K-9 named “Emma” was deployed.

Police said Emma gave a positive alert to the vehicle and officers found approximately 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine hidden inside large “Purple Power” degreaser jugs. Police estimated the street value of the meth to be about $2 million.

Ayala of Laredo, Texas, was arrested and faces federal drug trafficking charges.

© 2017 KVUE-TV