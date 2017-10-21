KVUE
APD: SWAT responds to southeast Austin apartment complex

KVUE 8:49 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

AUSTIN - SWAT units responded to an apartment complex due to a possible domestic disturbance involving a couple, the APD said Saturday night.

Officials said the SWAT units were sent to the apartments near South Pleasant Valley Drive between East Riverside Drive and Oltorf Street about 7 p.m. Someone inside was possibly armed, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

