APD: SWAT responds to southeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN - SWAT units responded to an apartment complex due to a possible domestic disturbance involving a couple, the APD said Saturday night.
Officials said the SWAT units were sent to the apartments near South Pleasant Valley Drive between East Riverside Drive and Oltorf Street about 7 p.m. Someone inside was possibly armed, police said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
